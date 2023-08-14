Weekend Results:

In Entebbe

Aziz Damani v Avengers

Aziz Damani 285/7

Avengers 151

Damani won by 134 runs

In Lugogo

Aziz Damani Development v ACC

ACC 55

Aziz Damani Development 57/1

Aziz Damani Development won by 9 wickets

In Kamengo

Ceylon Lions v Nyakasura

Ceylon Lions 130

Nyakasura 133/3

Nyakasura won by 7 wickets

Ceylon Lions got another failure at home going down by seven wickets against the visiting Nyakasura.

Ceylon Lions nearly nicked their 1st win of the season against Aziz Damani Development last weekend an opponent who is chasing the league title and that kind of performance made them favourites against Nyakasura.

Ceylon Lions was without veteran Collins Obuya but U-19 star Brian Likavu was shipped in the marshal of the forces.

However, a batting failure derailed any chance of Ceylon Lions mounting a challenge, as Mathew Musinguzi left arm spin garnered 4/36 as the youngsters prevailed in the 1st innings.

Fortunate Alijuna (61) and Isaac Ategeka (45 not out) steadied the ship and ensured the result with the visitors picking a seven-wicket win and a second consecutive win of the season.

In Entebbe, there was a repeat of the T20 final, with Aziz Damani taking on Avengers.

In a different format the class between the two was evident Aziz Damani batted 1st and posted a mammoth 285/7 from their 50 overs with the willow of Shrideep Magela (103) scoring the fourth century of the season, all-rounder Riazat Ali Shah (68) with the support.

In the chase, Avengers was quickly reduced to 74/7 in 23 overs and only a rare guard effort pushed the score to a respectable 151 but not enough to stop Damani from getting their title defence off to a winning start.

In Lugogo, the national team left-arm spinner Herny Ssenyondo picked up five wickets for no run in 3 overs as Aziz Damani Development had enough time to catch most of the Kyadondo 7’s games in a one-sided encounter.

ACC bundled out for 55 and despite losing one wicket in the chase Aziz Damani Development were never troubled in picking up their second consecutive win of the season.