Competition : 2nd Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

: 2nd Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon Date : Saturday, 2nd September 2023

: Saturday, 2nd September 2023 Venue: Kasese Municipality

Ahead of the second edition of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese, many avid runners are gearing up and partaking in fitness routines to guarantee their readiness.

Among these enthusiasts is Team Matooke Running Club, which had runners from all around Kampala city set out yet again to run their monthly distance race to Entebbe.

Team Matooke members share a light moment after the road run from Kampala to Entebbe

Runners use this monthly platform to engage in different distances along Entebbe Road which comprises 27km, 30km and 36km routes to test their limits and push themselves ahead of various marathons.

Team Matooke members run through Entebbe Golf Course to the Cricket oval

Martin Makumbi, the President of the Matooke Running Club, shared that members were channelling their energy towards the upcoming Rwenzori Marathon event with an estimated 200 club members already registered.

“We are all looking forward to the new 42km marathon route. It is definitely going to be a challenge but one worth taking especially because it will test our endurance and determination most,” said Makumbi.

Team Matooke members running through Entebbe Golf Club

Away from the tasking 42km route, the marathon will also include a thrilling 21km half marathon, which remains unchanged from last year’s successful edition and a 5km fun run through Kasese streets.

Excited team Matooke members

For many running enthusiasts, the marathon has been a beacon of motivation since the beginning of the year, a goal that has driven these athletes to surpass their own expectations.

Team Matooke members in front of the famous St John’s church, Entebbe

As Team Matooke Running Club continues their journey of preparation, it is clear that their ultimate goal is to test their own limits.

Their dedication symbolizes the essence of this incredible event – an opportunity to push boundaries, celebrate unity, and achieve new victories.

Team Matooke members running in Entebbe