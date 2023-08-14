The Nile Special Rugby 7s Series 2023 has, so far, seen three circuit winners – Pirates (2), Kobs (1), and Heathens (2) – and a total of eight different semifinalists – Impis, Buffaloes, Hippos, Mongers, and Rhinos. Plus multiple close and shock results in the five circuits played nationwide.

It is as competitive as ever.

Heathens redeemed themselves from a catastrophic Tooro 7s by emphatically winning their home Kyadondo 7s circuit. On Day One, they blew then-series leaders, Kobs, by 40-17 points. And on Day Two, they beat now-series leaders, Pirates, by 19-12.

This, their second Cup victory, has heated up the series title race with two circuits left to play.

Pirates reclaimed the top spot from Kobs and now lead by four points with Heathens nine points adrift in third place. All three have legitimate chances of being crowned champions at Bugembe next month.

Current holders Hippos are blowing hot and cold in their title defence as they sit in fourth place. But just below them, Buffaloes, Rhinos, and Mongers are giving each other a run for their money.

At the bottom of the table, Warriors’ is a race against time to collect as many points as possible to catch Rams.