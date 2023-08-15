Overview: Godwin Murungi and Fred Magala pair will face off Robert Busingye and Innocent Nahabwe during round two of the 2023 Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe.

The 2023 Singleton match play golf challenge season seven continues to pull up the expected thrills, surprises and entertainment in equal measure.

The latest round one exciting match ups were played at the par-71 Entebbe club over weekend.

Godwin Murungi and Fred Magala walk on the golf course during the first round of the 2023 Singleton match play golf challenge in Entebbe

The grueling action on the course witnessed 64 pairs in action with the successful 32 pairs progressing for the next round (second) due next month.

Match ten had the pairing of Fred Magala and Godwin Murungi come top ahead of Jude Ochieng and Peter Wakholi 1 up.

Murungi expressed delight upon progressing to the next round.

“We are humbled upon qualifying to the next round, we shall keep our heads composed” Murungi noted.

Murungi and Magala will now take on the pairing of Robert Busingye and Innocent Nahabwe.

A caddie reads the line for Godwin Murungi

Dean Kateba (L) and Raymond Ekwamu walk on the course

Other 1 up victories witnessed Stephen Katwiremu and Peter Mujuni over Jackie Kwesiga and Collins Mwesigwa, Robert Ejiku and Samson Agamile over Bonifae Toko and B. Bakantumaho, Andrew Atuhaire and Paul Habyarimana over Marvin Kagoro and Oscar Semawere, Conrad Odere and Shaban Ramathan over Raymond Ekwamu and Dean Kateeba.

The conquering all-female pairing of Peace Kabasweka and Shiela Kesiime overcame Connie Nshemereirwe and Arnold Bugubwagye 3-1.

Shiela Kesiima and Peace Kabsweka walk on the course. They progressed to round two

The Attorney General of Uganda Kiryowa Kiwanuka combined with Elly Mukasa to defeat James Okema and Emmanuel Lwanga 2 up.

Kenya’s Amabasador to Uganda H.E General George Owino was in superb form with playing partner Sarah Nduhukire in their 3/2 win over Enock Nuwagaba and Jackson Were.

Michael Odur and Brian Manyindo humbled Nathi Nirav and Shah Darshil 6/4.

Former USPA president Mark Namanya and Simon Ocen stopped Micheal Sekadde and Ceaser Barole 2/1.

L-R: Collins Nuwagaba, Casper Okiru, Ronald Osekeny and a friend

Joseph Adrapi and Emmanuel Mugabi needed a sudden death victory over Brian Kagezi and Mayen Mayen.

Another sudden death win was recorded for Innocent Kihika and Morris Ongwech against Darius Mugisha and Henry Ssali.

Paul Ernest Rukundo

Other Results:

Entebe club captain Sserwano Walusimbi pairing with Peter Magona won 2/1 over Entebbe club chairman Jacob Byamukama and Peter Kagumya.

Nathan Mubiru and Diana Nabukenya also won 2/1 over Sam Kacungira and Vincent Katutsi.

Paul Rukundo playing with Jaime Byaruhanga won 4/3 over Nelson Musinguzi and Rukia Nalwoga.

The challenge is sponsored by Uganda Breweries Limited under the Singleton brand, NCBA Bank, Uganda Airlines, afrisafe, STV and cfao motors.

19th hole experience at the Singleton match play challenge