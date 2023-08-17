The Uganda Premier League secretariat has released the fixtures for the 2023/24 season.

The new season will start on Friday, 15th September 2023 according to the fixtures released on Thursday.

Unlike the previous seasons, the secretariat has released a full fixture with the new campaign expected to end in May.

Matchday one will have SC Villa host new comers Kitara FC, Mbarara City will host NEC FC in Kavumba while Soltilo Bright Stars will play BUL FC.

The other games will see UPDF FC host URA FC, Arua Hill SC will be up against Busoga United while Wakiso Giants take on Maroons FC.

Fixtures involving defending Champions Vipers SC hosting Gaddafi FC and KCCA FC against Express FC will have the exact dates confirmed later.

KCCA FC and Vipers SC have engagements in the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League respectively.