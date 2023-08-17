Former KCCA FC Charles Lukwago is part of the 24-man Uganda Cranes squad ahead of the Buganda Regional Tour.
To prepare for the AFCON 2023 Qualifier clash with Niger, Uganda Cranes will face off with Buganda Select in a game that will be played at Kasana Ground, Luweero on Saturday, August 20, 2023.
The team will enter camp on Friday, August 19, before they hit the road to play Buganda Select.
Most of the players named in the squad ply their trade in the Uganda Premier League and the FUFA Big League.
Players of KCCA, Wakiso Giants, Bright Stars and URA FC have not been named because they will be preparing for their games in FUFA Super 8 tournament.
Also, players of Vipers SC will not be part of the trip since they will be out of the country as they face Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy on Sunday.
The Squad summoned:
Lukwago Charles-Unattached
Mutakubwa Joel-BUL FC
Maxwell Owachigu-Kitara FC
Okumu Rogers-Arua Hill SC
Mato Brian-NEC FC
Mwere Nicholas-BUL FC
Lutalo Umaru -SC Villa
Semakula Kenneth-SC Villa
Bayiga Patrick-Maroons FC
Kasozi Samson-Kitara FC
Otti Ronald-BUL FC
Mulambuzi Hamza-SC Villa
Kasonko George-BUL FC
Adriko Rogers-UPDF FC
Tembo Ibrahim-NEC FC
Ojok Darius-Maroons FC
Mugisha Rogers-UPDF FC
Bwambale Lazarus -Kitara FC
Kalyoowa Reagan-BUL FC
Kawawa Rashid-Arua Hill SC
Kamwesiga Jacob-Arua Hill SC
Omedi Denis-Kitara FC
Kawooya Andrew-Express FC
Oshaba Marvin-Express FC