Former KCCA FC Charles Lukwago is part of the 24-man Uganda Cranes squad ahead of the Buganda Regional Tour.

To prepare for the AFCON 2023 Qualifier clash with Niger, Uganda Cranes will face off with Buganda Select in a game that will be played at Kasana Ground, Luweero on Saturday, August 20, 2023.

The team will enter camp on Friday, August 19, before they hit the road to play Buganda Select.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago Credit: AMINAH BABIRYE / Kawowo Sports

Most of the players named in the squad ply their trade in the Uganda Premier League and the FUFA Big League.

Players of KCCA, Wakiso Giants, Bright Stars and URA FC have not been named because they will be preparing for their games in FUFA Super 8 tournament.

Also, players of Vipers SC will not be part of the trip since they will be out of the country as they face Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy on Sunday.

The Squad summoned:

Lukwago Charles-Unattached

Mutakubwa Joel-BUL FC

Maxwell Owachigu-Kitara FC

Okumu Rogers-Arua Hill SC

Mato Brian-NEC FC

Mwere Nicholas-BUL FC

Lutalo Umaru -SC Villa

Semakula Kenneth-SC Villa

Bayiga Patrick-Maroons FC

Kasozi Samson-Kitara FC

Otti Ronald-BUL FC

Mulambuzi Hamza-SC Villa

Kasonko George-BUL FC

Adriko Rogers-UPDF FC

Tembo Ibrahim-NEC FC

Ojok Darius-Maroons FC

Mugisha Rogers-UPDF FC

Bwambale Lazarus -Kitara FC

Kalyoowa Reagan-BUL FC

Kawawa Rashid-Arua Hill SC

Kamwesiga Jacob-Arua Hill SC

Omedi Denis-Kitara FC

Kawooya Andrew-Express FC

Oshaba Marvin-Express FC