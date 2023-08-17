

The fifth round of the Africa rally championship this weekend is anticipated to have tight competition between the title contenders.

Yasin Nasser and Jas Mangat from Uganda, along with Karan Patel from Kenya are in contention for championship points.

Nasser tops the leaderboard with 54 points, Mangat (42 points) and Patel (30 points) a length behind.

Nasser and co-driver Ali Katumba are fresh from sealing the Uganda national rally championship last weekend. Their Ford Fiesta rally2 car must equally respond to the pressure this weekend to guarantee the team’s position at the top after victory.

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya will cruise their Mitsubishi EvoX, a car that has proven a bit inferior compared to their rivals Nasser and Patel who are both in rally2 cars.

For Patel, having missed out on points in the Pearl rally, victory in Burundi will help his recovery in the title chase. He is expected to set the pace in search for maximum points.

Patel won the Kenyan round of ARC to secure his only points this season.

15stages will be covered in the two days covering a total competitive distance of 181.79kilometres