Uganda’s Kampala Queens FC find themselves in a tough situation as they head into matchday three of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers.

The hosts go into Friday’s encounter with Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) needing only victory to revive their chances of progressing to the semifinals.

A 2-1 loss to Burundi’s BUJA Queens on Tuesday left Kampala Queens between a rock and a hard place. Therefore, today’s game is make or break for coach Nsanziro Ssenyange and his charges.

The gaffer believes his players have what it takes to defeat table leaders CBE and return to the rails.

“We have tried to correct the mistakes we committed in the previous games and I have the confidence the ladies will come out with full commitment against CBE. The target is to win and revive our chances of qualification to the next level,” he said.

Why a win could not be enough for Kampala Queens FC

For starters, the only result that keeps Kampala Queens with some sort of belief is a victory against CBE today.

That would take them to six points same as leaders CBE and both teams would be left with one game to play. Kampala Queens FC will play FAD FC while CBE FC will face Yei Joint Stars in their final group games.

BUJA Queens FC are currently on three points but there is a possibility of them picking six points in their final two games against Yei Joint Stars and FAD FC.

If Kampala Queens FC wins today, that means they can finish with nine points by defeating FAD FC in their final group game.

Therefore, there would be a scenario of three teams having nine points. According to CAF rules, head-to-head comes first.

In this case, that would not apply because each of the three teams would have the same results in their triangle.

The next step would call for consideration of goal difference. Kampala Queens FC would therefore need as many goals as they can when they face hapless FAD FC in their final group game.

However, the Queens of Soccer are at a disadvantage because they finish their group business on Monday yet both CBE and BUJA Queens would have one more game on Thursday.

Therefore, CBE FC and BUJA Queens FC will know how many goals they need to surpass Kampala Queens FC bearing in mind that they have the ability to score enough goals against FAD FC and Yei Joint Stars FC who are realistically weak.