Primus Rwanda Premier League 2023-2024:

Gasogi United 1-2 Rayon Sports

Charles Bbaale had an incredible debut in the Rwanda Premier League with a goal as Rayon Sports overcame Gasogi United 2-1 on Friday, 18th August 2023.

Bbaale netted the opener and Youssef Rharb got the other goal at the Kigali Pele stadium under floodlights.

Rayon Sport players celebrate Bbaale’s goal

As early as the 11th minute, Rayon Sports were celebrating the opening goal through former Sports Club Villa striker Bbaale.

Six minutes later, Rharb added the second, thanks to the industriousness of pacy pint sized winger Joackim Ojera as Rayon Sports established a 2-0 lead by the mandatory half time break.

On the stroke of full time, Theodor Malipangou scored a penalty to pull back a goal.

This was the first league victory for Rayon Sports new coach Yamen Zelfani.

Joackim Ojera takes on an opponent

Rayon Sports continued with their superb run after a convincing 3-0 win over rivals to lift the 2023 FERWAFA Super Cup.