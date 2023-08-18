Uganda’s Kampala Queens saw their chances of progressing to the semifinals of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League nearly vanquished after settling for a draw against CBE FC on Friday.

The Queens of Soccer came into the game needing three points to brighten their chances. However, they failed to overcome the Ethiopian outfit.

The draw leaves them with minimal chances but with the fate not in their hands.

In the game played on Friday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, CBE took an early lead through captain Loza Abera.

The experienced forward tucked home in the second minute to send an early shock to the hosts.

A quick interplay saw CBE beat Kampala Queens press and Abera went through on goal, beat off the goalkeeper before firing into an empty net.

Despite stepping up efforts in search for the equalizer, CBE FC proved resilient

The goal for Kampala Queens only arrived deep into added time and it was not enough to guide them to the much needed win.

The result means CBE FC progress to semifinals with one game to play on seven points. They will play Yei Joint Stars FC on Thursday next week.

Kampala Queens FC are now in second place but one point ahead of BUJA Queens FC who have two games to play ( against Yei Joint Stars FC and FAD FC).

The only hope for Kampala Queens FC to advance is BUJA Queens lose one of their remaining games.