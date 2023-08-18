Cricket Cranes return to Kigali to defend the East Africa T20 Cup in a three-nation tournament that will run from August 20-31.

The Cricket Cranes won the tournament last December and this year’s edition will feature the same three teams; Uganda, Tanzania and hosts Rwanda.

A squad of 14 players has some changes from the team that lost 6-0 in Namibia. Henry Ssenyondo and Simon Ssesazi make a return after missing most of the Namibia trip due to personal reasons, Riazat Ali Shah misses out due to injury while Frank Nsubuga is given a break due to a busy schedule ahead.

Jonathan Ssebanja’s good run of form in the local league has gotten the attention of the selectors and he makes a return to the team.

Ronak Patel is drafted into the side while David Wabwire swaps his doctor’s coat for the Cricket Cranes jersey and is the only debutant on the side. Siraje Nsubuga has made a full recovery from the injury he suffered in Nairobi and gets another shot at the national team.

Cosmas Kyewuta and Juma Miyagi are still recovering from injuries and so they both miss out.

The tournament will be played on a round-robin format with each side playing 12 games and the top side winning the tournament.

All the games will be played at the Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

The Cricket Cranes will travel to Kigali by road on Friday night and will play their first game on Sunday.

The Team 14: 1. Brian Masaba, 2. Kenneth Waiswa, 3. Simon Ssesazi, 4. Ronak Patel, 5. Roger Mukasa, 6. Cyrus Kakuru, 7. Pascal Murungi, 8. Henry Ssenyondo, 9. Jonathan Ssebanja, 10. David Wabwire, 11. Ronald Lutaaya, 12. Siraje Nsubuga, 13. Alpesh Ramjani, 14. Bilal Hassun

The Fixtures

Date Time Home Away Venue 8/20/2023 10:45AM Rwanda Uganda Gahanga 8/20/2023 2:45PM Uganda Tanzania Gahanga 8/21/2023 10:45AM Tanzania Rwanda Gahanga 8/21/2023 02:45PM Uganda Tanzania Gahanga 8/22/2023 10:45AM Rwanda Uganda Gahanga 8/22/2023 02:45PM Tanzania Rwanda Gahanga 1/23/2023 REST 8/24/2023 10:45AM Uganda Rwanda Gahanga 8/24/2023 02:45PM Tanzania Uganda Gahanga 8/25/2023 10:45AM Rwanda Tanzania Gahanga 8/25/2023 02:45PM Tanzania Uganda Gahanga 1/26/2023 REST 8/27/2023 10:45AM Tanzania Rwanda Gahanga 8/27/2023 02:45PM Rwanda Uganda Gahanga 8/28/2023 10:45AM Tanzania Uganda Gahanga 8/28/2023 02:45PM Uganda Rwanda Gahanga 1/29/2023 REST 8/30/2023 10:45AM Tanzania Uganda Gahanga 8/30/2023 02:45PM Rwanda Tanzania Gahanga 8/31/2023 10:45AM Rwanda Uganda Gahanga 8/31/2023 02:45PM Tanzania Rwanda Gahanga