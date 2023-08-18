Overview: Goalkeeper Michael Kagiri moves to Kenya as a free agent since guiding Kitara Football Club back to the Uganda Premier League last season.

Goalkeeper Michael Kagiri penned a short-term contract with Kenya premier league entity Murohoni Youth Football Club.

Kagiri signed a six month’s deal with the Kenyan topflight side based in Nyanza province, Western Kenya.

He has been a free agent since guiding Kitara Football Club back to the Uganda Premier League last season.

Upon joining Murohoni Youth, Kagiri has confessed that it remains work in progress as he targets more lucrative opportunities as a professional footballer.

“I am excited to join Murohoni Youth Football Club. Perhaps, it remains work in progress for me to reach greater heights in my professional career” Kagiri revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Kagiri’s goalkeeping journey is well documented right from the Buganda Masaza Cup with Buwekula Ssaza cup in 2016.

He won the Luwangula cup trophy with Buwekula before joining Lweza Football Club in 2017 season (Uganda Premier League).

During the subsequent season, he moved to AS Nyuki in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Michael Kagiri celebrates after saving a penalty whilst still at Lweza Football Club against URA in the Stanbic Uganda Cup

He returned to feature for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in the 2018-2019 season and moved to West Nile at Ondupaaraka for two seasons (2020-2021 & 2021-2022).

Last season (2022-2023), he was with Kitara Football Club as they were promoted to the top flight.

Kagiri has full command of the goal posts with awesome organization, game reading and superb leadership from the back.

He is exceptional with aerial balls and thwarts a couple of one-against-one situations.

Overtime, Kagiri has exhibited expertise in penalty saving both in normal time and post-match shoot-outs.

Typical of contemporary goalkeepers, Kagiri is a ball-player comfortable with the ball on his feet, special ability to distribute and restart play in all fashions and styles via long throws, drop kicks, short and long passes.

Michael Kagiri holds firm grip of the ball at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua

He joins the murky semi-professional waters in Kenya with all eyes fixed upon how best he maneuvers to progress to the desired next step of life given his strong mental character, unquestionable work ethic and the willpower to succeed against all the odds.