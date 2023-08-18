Match Summaries:

Nile Leopards v Central Rhinos

Nile Leopards 65/7

Central Rhinos 66/7

Nile Leopards won by 3 wickets

Nile Leopards v Rwanda Emerging

Nile Leopards 76 all out

Rwanda Emerging 80/7

Rwanda Emerging won by 3 wickets

Rwanda Emerging v Eastern Buffaloes

Rwanda Emerging 132/3

Eastern Buffaloes 65/8

Rwanda Emerging won by 67 runs

Rwanda Emerging were the biggest winners of the day winning their two games against the Eastern Buffaloes and Nile Leopards on Friday.

The Central Rhinos and Nile Leopards came into the Super 4’s unbeaten but after the 1st day, both sides picked up something in the L column.

The 1st game of the day was a low-scoring thriller as the Nile Leopards held their nerve to pick up a gusty win over the favourites Central Rhinos.

The Central Rhinos could only manage 65 but their bowling got in them in the contest as they had pinned the Nile Leopards at 44/7.

Fortunately, the tail wagged long enough to get the boys from across the Nile over the line and the unbeaten run for the Central Rhinos was ended by the Nile Leopards.

The Rwanda Emerging had an easy game against the Eastern Buffaloes winning by 67 runs with Captain Isae Niyomugabo (53) leading from the front with a half-century, the second of the tournament.

Eastern Buffaloes were a touch below in class as compared to their rivals and will be desperate against Central Rhinos and Nile Leopards.

The final game of the day between the Nile Leopards and Rwanda Emerging was decided on the final ball of the day.

Rwanda Emerging in action | Batball X Rwanda Emerging celebrate | Batball X Batball X action against Rwanda Emerging

Nile Leopards nearly pulled off a heist but a poor bowling change undid all their good work with the 9th going for at least 15 runs with only 19 runs required from 12 balls.

Mudoola Edgar picked up a wicket in the final over and made up two balls to make it tight but in the end, Israel Mugisha held his nerve to hit the final ball for a boundary to give Rwanda Emerging their second victory of the day.

The second day of the round-robin games ends tomorrow with the Central Rhinos and Eastern Buffaloes playing a doubleheader.

Rwanda Emerging are already with a foot in the final but a win against the Central Rhinos will make it safe for them or they will need other results to go their way.

If the Nile Leopards and Central Rhinos win their games it will mean the top 3 sides will all finish on the same number of wins and the top two will be decided on Net Run Rate.