Super 4 Match Summaries:

Central Rhinos v Eastern Buffaloes

Central Rhinos 130/3

Eastern Buffaloes 87/9

Central Rhinos won by 43 runs

Rwanda Emerging v Central Rhinos

Rwanda Emerging 89/7

Central Rhinos 36/0

Central Rhinos won by 5 runs D/L

Eastern Buffaloes v Nile Leopards

Eastern Buffaloes 72/7

Nile Leopards 73/4

Nile Leopards won by 6 wickets

The Central Rhinos did just enough on the final day of the Super 4 to sneak into the Bat Ball X final.

They were in charge of the run chase against a confident Rwanda Emerging the heavens opened with the score at 36/0 in 3 overs chasing 90 for the win.

However, in the afternoon they put the Eastern Buffaloes bowling to the sword especially Anas Baig (67) as they score enough runs to pick up a big 43 runs victory which was enough for them to leapfrog Nile Leopards into 2nd place.

Yunus Sowobi (5/11) only missed picking up the Man of the Match award because of Anas Baig’s brilliance with the bat.

Eastern Buffaloes nearly crushed the Nile Leopards party when they had them on the wall at 35/4 until Jonathan Nyiro (24) played a blinder of an inning to dig his team out of a tight spot.

The Nile Leopards had to wait for other games to know their fate and once the Central Rhinos put on a big total they were in trouble.

A 43-run win for the Central Rhinos knocked them out of the final. The top three sides all finish on four points and are only separated by Net Run Rate.

Rwanda Emerging and Central Rhinos will meet for the fourth time in the tournament with the Central Rhinos having won twice and lost just once but Rwanda Emerging with recent bias.

The Nile Leopards and Eastern Buffaloes will meet in the curtain raiser 3rd/4th play-off final.