It is not unusual for an invitational team to qualify for the Cup Quarterfinals during the 7s series, but to do so in Tororo Crest’s fashion during the Mileke Border 7s this weekend is unprecedented.

The home team, laden with players from across the border in Kenya, literally stormed the Cup Quarterfinals after finishing second in Pool A on Day One.

Tororo Crest will face Hippos in what is expected to be a stern test for the defending champions.

The other quarterfinals are equally tense. Heathens will take on Mongers, Walukuba will take on Impis, and Pirates will tussle it out with Kobs.

Men’s Cup Quarterfinals:

9.20 a.m.: Heathens vs Mongers

9.40 a.m.: Walukuba Barbarians vs Impis

10 a.m.: Hippos vs Tororo Crest

10.20 a.m.: Pirates vs Kobs

The 2023 title will not be won in Tororo but for Pirates and/or Kobs, it can be lost tragically before the series finale in Bugembe in a fortnight.

Elgon Wolves vs Impis in the pool stage

Similarly, the Challenge Cup will have some tough fixtures early on Sunday morning. Rhinos and Buffaloes, who have played (Main) Cup semifinals this season before, are in the trenches. Rhinos will face Njeru Hurricanes while Buffaloes will face Warriors.

The other core side Rams will face Walukuba’s second-string side Trojans. The final Challenge Quarterfinal pits Eastern region champions Elgon Wolves against rivals Mbale Elephants.

Men’s Challenge Cup Quarterfinals:

8 a.m.: Rams vs Walukuba Trojans

8.20 a.m.: Rhinos vs Njeru Hurricanes

8.40 a.m.: Warriors vs Buffaloes

9 a.m.: Elgon Wolves vs Mbale Elephants

All action will kick off at 8 a.m. at the picturesque Elgon View Grounds with a view of Tororo Rock.