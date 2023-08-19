Overview: As she officially graced the opening ceremony of the 2023 FEASSSA Games, Rwanda’s minister of Education Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, the chief guest hinted at the various values of sport towards the education process of children.

Fans in the stands of Huye International Stadium had their eyes feasted on the different colors of the smartly dressed national delegations from respective countries at the 20th edition of the Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.

Uganda was predominately yellow, Tanzania donned blue and black, Kenya wore red and the hosts had a mixture of blue and yellow.

Gayaza High School team members march in Huye International Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

The 2023 FEASSSA Games officially got underway in Huye and Gisagara (Southern province) on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Under sunny conditions, the official opening ceremony was graced by the Rwanda’s minister of Education Dr. Valentine Uwamariya.

Minister Dr. Valentine Uwamariya inspects the Dagoretti High School Team | Credit: David Isabirye

Flanked by the FEASSSA executive members led by the president Justus Mugisha, Uwamariya lauded the organization for the great initiative of this multi-disciplinary event that will climax on 27th August 2023.

St Bernadette school from Rwanda performed exciting Rwanda traditional folk songs and dances that lifted up the mood of many people in the stadium stands.

Rwanda Traditional troupe in action at Huye International Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

There was a colorful procession led by the Rwanda Army Brass band.

Donned in the army green attire, the army members marched through the stadium main gate at 15:53 PM.

Rwanda Army Brass Band members entertain the FEASSSA Games participants and invited guest as well as the other spectators | Credit: David Isabirye

Tanzania team member march through Huye International Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

Three minutes later, they were followed by team Tanzania members who majestically marched to the stadium constructed in 2016 specifically for the CHAN Championships.

At 14:58 PM; team Uganda with arguably the biggest delegation marched in with the different schools showcasing their placards and the black-yellow-red national flag; led by Gayaza High School.

Team Seroma Christian High School, Bukedea Comprehensive and Kawanda S.S march in Uganda’s yellow tops and black track suits | Credit: David Isabirye

Kenya Team members march | Credit: David Isabirye

Team Kenya followed suit, followed by the hosts and then the Special Olympics team who played a showcase match between Gasabo and Kicukiro.

Lord Mayor of Huye city mayor lauded the organizers of the FEASSSA Games as well as the Government of Rwanda as he welcomed the guests to his city.

“This is a memorable event to the city of Huye to host games of such this magnitude. I thank the Government of Rwanda, management of FEASSSA, schools and the organizing team” the mayor stated in his speech.

Rwanda Tradition dance performed by St Bernadette Students | Credit: David Isabirye

Rwanda School Sports Federation president eyes a competitive championship as he called upon the private sector to support FEASSSA activities.

“Rwanda School Sports Federation (RSSF) will continue to collaborate with all stake holders to have a successful tournament. We see a bright future for FEASSSA Games that will forever see competitiveness. We hope that private sectors will as well come on board for lucrative goals. These games are built on true values of East African community, professional, accountability, transparency, unity and diversity.”

Justus Mugisha, the FEASSSSA President with his speech

Justus Mugisha, the FEASSSA boss warmly welcomed the chief guest, leaders of delegation and different participants.

Mugisha appreciated the Republic of Rwanda for the acceptance to host the games at a short notice when Burundi was none responsive when first appointed.

I want to thank the Republic of Rwanda for accepting to host the 2023 FEASSSA Games even on a short notice. Initially, these games were supposed to be held in Burundi. I also thank the leadership of this country for the transformation. Nothing is so educational than seeing the massive transformation. Justus Mugisha, President of Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA)

Mugisha tagged the opening ceremony as magnanimous before introducing the different country heads of delegations.

Rwanda Traditional dancers perform during the official opening ceremony of the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Rwanda’s minister of Education Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, the chief guest hinted at the various values of sport towards the education process of children.

I wish you a pleasant stay and great memories. The Government of Rwanda acknowledges sports in fostering critical thinking. Through sports, students improve discipline, mental health, discipline and social cohesion. Promote cultural exchange values. Critical in human development. Thank all participating countries; giving every child the right to education and the right to healthy living. We share activities that all unite us. Sports brings East Africa community together, sharing experiences, learning from each other, hard work and the inclusive sports for both boys and girls as well as the physically handicapped players. I salute the goal-ball players and their coaches. My appeal to all the participants is to respect the principles of fair-play, respect opponents and the rules. I express my appreciation to the organizing team of FEASSSA. Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, Rwanda Minister of Education

At 16:35 PM, the minister declared the championship officially opened.

Nabisunsa Girls School, Bweranyangi Girls and Bombo Army school students carry their placards during the official opening ceremony in Huye city, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

There was curtain raiser match organized by the Rwanda Special Olympics organization for the players with special needs.

Team Gasabo won 1-0 during the 10-minute thrilling match before the medal presentation ceremony.

Ecose Musambira School team from Rwanda XI Vs Dagoretti | Credit: David Isabirye

In the official opening match, Ecose Musambira (Rwanda) faced Kenya’s Dagoretti High School.

Two second half goals from Escose Musambira school gave them the command of group A that also has Kenya 2, Uganda 1 (St Mary’s Kitende), Uganda 4 (Kibuli Secondary School) and Tanzania 2 (Kiwira Coal Mine S.S).

Escose Musambira players celebrating their second goal against Dagoretti High School | Credit: David Isabirye