Uganda’s long distance runner Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei won gold in the 10,000m at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest city, Hungary.

Cheptegei clocked a time of 27:51:42 to complete a hat-trick of victories following his earlier wins in Doha, Qatar (2019) and Oregon, USA (2022).

He was slower of the time posted in 2022 in USA (27:27:43).

Cheptegei’s running teammate Rogers Kibet finished 22nd overall.

He is now level with Mo Farah (Great Britain) who recorded three victories in 2013 (Moscow), 2015 (Beijing) and 2017 (London).

Ethiopian legends Haile Gebreselassie and Kenenisa Bekele won the world titles over the same distance four times apiece.