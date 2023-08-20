Overview: After the 2-0 win over Kenyan opposition Shanderema, Amus College head coach Nimrod Kintu believes it is work in progress ahead of the remaining matches of the tournament.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Group A:

Amus College (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)

Uganda’s Amus College School defeated Shanderema Secondary School 2-0 during a group A encounter at the 2023 FEASSSA Games on Sunday, August 20.

A goal in each half from lethal forward Allan Ofirwoth inspired Nimrod Kintu and Moses Ssekasana’s coached charges.

Ofirwoth opened the scoring with a 5th minute penalty following a handball call as the Bukedea based school commanded the opening half 1-0.

Amus College School XI Vs Shanderema School at the 2023 FEASSSA Games | Credit: David Isabirye

In the second half, Shanderema posed some resistance and also tried to create their own chances but the Amus College defence remained mean.

Inside the final 10 minutes of the game, Ofirwoth orchestrated a move from deep his own half before finding the top corner of the net for the second goal.

This was Amus College’s first ever game in boys’ football at the East African level.

Shanderema School XI Vs Amus College at 2023 FEASSSA Games | Credit: David Isabirye

The referee issues instructions to the captains and goalkeepers before kick off | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College head coach Nimrod Kintu believes it is work in progress ahead of the remaining matches of the tournament.

“It is good to start with a win” he started. “This gives us the confidence ahead of the campaign where we eye the title. It is work in progress and we want to keep improving” Kintu remarked after the game.

Pool A also has Kenya’s gold medalists, St. Anthony’s Boys, Tanzania Champions Kalangalala, (Kenya), Collège George De Fox De Kagarama (CGFK) from Rwanda and Uganda’s Silver Medalists St. Henry’s College, Kitovu.

On Saturday, 19th August 2023, the official opener was played at Huye International Stadium in group B between Rwanda’s Ecose Musambira and Kenya’s Dagoretti High School.

Ecose Musambira won the contest 2-0 courtesy of two second half goals from Protogene Niyonkuru and Honole Shingiro.

Besides football, the tournament which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.