Overview: Last year in Arusha city, Tanzania, Rays of Grace Junior School won the second edition. The primary school section in these FEASSSA games was introduced during the 2019 edition as Tanzanian side Musambwe were crowned champions after overcoming Uganda's Oasis Annexe Primary School from Arua, West Nile.

2023 FEASSSA Games (U-15 Football – Boys)

GS Ntarama (Rwanda) 0-1 Rays of Grace Junior School (Uganda)

Uganda’s Rays of Grace Junior School kicked off their title defence for the primary schools section with a 1-0 win over Groupe Scholaire (GS) Ntarama in the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Gisagara, Rwanda.

James Ssekate scored inside the opening five minutes of the game for the maximum points.

Rays of Grace Academy

Groupe Scholaire (GS) Ntarama

Rays of Grace players celebrate

This match was played in Gisagara town in Southern Rwanda.

Rays of Grace will play Rwanda’s GS St Paul Muko on Tuesday, 22nd August 2023.

GS St Paul Muko humiliated Kenya 6-0 in Sunday’s other game.

The primary school section in these FEASSSA games was introduced during the 2019 edition as Tanzanian side Musambwe were crowned champions after overcoming Uganda’s Oasis Annexe Primary School from Arua, West Nile.

Last year in Arusha city, Tanzania, Rays of Grace Junior School won the second edition.

Rays of Grace captain and his counterpart