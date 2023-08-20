Overview: Mukura Victory Sports Club is proud home to two Ugandans Nicholas Ssebwato (goalkeeper) and forward Juma Ssebaduka

Rwanda Premier League 2023 – 2024:

· Mukura Victory 1-1 Amagaju

The 2023-2024 Rwanda Premier League continued on Sunday, 20th August 2023.

Mukura Victory Sports Club, home to two Ugandans Nicholas Ssebwato (goalkeeper) and forward Juma Ssebaduka played to a 1-all draw with visiting Amagaju at Huye International Stadium.

Mukura Victory Vs Amagaju action

Amagaju who were marking their debut in the top-flight started brilliantly with a first minute goal from Abdourahman Rukundo.

This followed a defense splitter by the industrious captain Narcisse Masudi before Rukundo dribbled past goalkeeper Ssebwato and blasted into an empty net.

Amagaju XI Vs Mukura Victory Sports | Credit: David Isabirye

Match officials with Mukura Victory and Amagaju captains prior to kick-off | Credit: David Isabirye

The visitors, coached by Amars Niyongabo remained dominate for long spells of the opening stanza.

Mukura Victory would have gone to the mandatory break with at least a goal but suspect finishing feom Aboubakar and Elie Tatou were their major underdoing.

Upon restart of the second half, Mukura Victory technical docket led by Tunisian Lofti Afahmia rested Ssebaduka.

Lofti Afahmia, head coach Mukura Victory Sports Club | Credit: David Isabirye

The home fans were lit up with the equalizer from Cedric and would have easily found the winner had goalkeeper Patient Ndikuriyo not produced his magical saves.

One-all the duel ended as both sides returned home with at least a point.

Mukura Victory and Amagaju players with the referees before kick-off | Credit: David Isabirye

Some fans in the VVIP section | Credit: David Isabirye

Mukura Victory line up

Amagaju Line up