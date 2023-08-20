FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Group B:

· Kiwira Coal Mine (Tanzania) 0-3 St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda)

Group A:

· St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 2-0 Kalangalala (Tanzania)

· Amus College (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)

Federation of East Africa School Schools Sports Association FEASSSA) football record champions St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende (SMASK) started the 2023 edition brilliantly.

SMASK overcame Tanzania’s Kiwira Coal Mine 3-0.

Mansur Sadik scored a brace and defender Rogers Torach added the other.

St Mary’s Kitende will face FEASSSA football defending champions Kibuli on Monday in an all-Ugandan affair.

Meanwhile, St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) marked their debut in FEASSSA Games with a 2-0 win over Tanzanian champions Kalangalala.

Godfrey Ssekibengo scored SHACK’s two goals.

Amus College School defeated Shanderema Secondary School 2-0 at the Kanema playground.

Allan Ofirwoth scored in either half for Amus College’s victory.

On Saturday, 19th August 2023, the official opener was played at Huye International Stadium in group B between Rwanda’s Ecose Musambira and Kenya’s Dagoretti High School.

Ecose Musambira won the contest 2-0 courtesy of two second half goals from Protogene Niyonkuru and Honole Shingiro.

Besides football, the tournament which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.