Vipers SC have their work cut out for the return leg against Botwana’s Jwaneng Galaxy after suffering defeat on Sunday.

In the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round, the Venoms were condemned to a 2-0 loss at at the Lobatse Sports Complex.

Thabang Vincent Sesinyi scored a goal in either half to guide Jwaneng Galaxy to victory and thus give them advantage heading into the return leg.

Sesinyi opened the scores in the 16th minute , firing past goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza.

He would go on to get his second goal of the day midway through the second half.

Vipers had chances in between but could not put them to good use with Yunus Sentamu the biggest culprit, missing two glorious opportunities.

The two teams will face off next Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende with the winner on aggregate facing either Orlando Pirates (South Africa) or Comoros’ Djabal FC.

Vipers SC starting XI

Alfred Mudekereza (GK), Ashraf Mandela, Isa Mubiru, Hilary Mukundane, Livingstone Mulondo, Patrick Mbowa, Bright Anukani, Milton Karisa (C), Yunus Sentamu, Giancarlo Rodriguez.

Substitutes

Fabien Mutombora, Denis Kiggundu, Richard Matovu, Nzau Lutumba, Karim Watambala, Mohammed Salem, Asiwome Fumador, Abubakar Lawal, Grant Matsiko, Abdu Lumala.