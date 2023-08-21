3rd/4th Play-Off Final

Nile Leopards v Eastern Buffaloes

Nile Leopards 104/4

Eastern Buffaloes 78/2

Nile Leopards won by 26 runs

FINAL

Central Rhinos v Rwanda Emerging

Central Rhinos 106/4

Rwanda Emerging 71 all out

Central Rhinos won by 35 runs

The Central Rhinos came from a position of very little influence on the final day of the Super 4’s sneaking into the final at the expense of the Nile Leopards.

However, once it came down to one shot one kill they dominated the Rwanda Emerging in the final.

Bat Ball X MVP Christopher Kidega (53) led from the front scoring a crisp half-century in the final as the favourites batted 1st despite losing the toss.

The Central Rhinos managed to score 106/4 in their 10 overs thanks largely to their captain’s innings.

In the chase, Rwanda Emerging were out of the chase inside two overs after being reduced to 4/4 and only a middle-order contribution from Eloi Loic (20) put some respect to the total.

The Central Rhinos finished the job inside 8 overs to become the winners of the Bat Ball X tournament.

Yunusi Sowobi picked up three weeks and finished with 17 scalps in the tournament with Kidega Chris finishing as the highest run scorer.

In the bronze medal match, Nile Leopards put the Nile Eastern Buffaloes to the sword winning by 26 runs to finish in 3rd position.

Pius Oloka (72) came up with the highest individual total of the tournament.

The highlight of the day came from the ghetto kids who put on a fantastic performance at the awards ceremony.