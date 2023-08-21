FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Group B:

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 1-1 Kibuli S.S (Uganda)

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) Kiwira Coal Mine (Tanzania) 0-3 St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda)

Group A:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-1 St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda)

St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 2-0 Kalangalala (Tanzania)

Kalangalala (Tanzania) Amus College (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)

The boys’ football contest between St Mary’s Kitende and Kibuli S.S in the 2023 FEASSSA Games was envisaged as a “final before the final”.

At the Kamena ground in Huye, these two giants faced off and the tie lived to its billing with explosive duels, tension, physicality and urgency.

Against the run of play, Reagan Sembusi of Kibuli S.S struck home the opener in the opening eight minutes, a deflected shot past goalkeeper Jack Komakech.

The response from St Mary’s Kitende was instant and to the point.

A quick counter attack on the break found a totally unmarked Fazil Tumwine to shot off the left foot into the roof of the net past goalkeeper Noah Apangu.

There were no further goals in this duel but every move was well cheered.

Both teams had penalty appeals humbly turned down in the second half with Tumwine and Bahiira Katende the victims for Kitende and Kibuli respectively.

One-all the game ended as Kitende got top of group B with 4 points.

This was Kibuli S.S’ first game in the competition as they secured their first point.

Meanwhile, the other Ugandan derby between St Henry’s Kitovu and Amus College at the Huye International stadium also ended 1-all.

Allan Oyirwoth struck a beautiful free-kick for his third goal of the competition as Amus College took the lead.

Alfred Ejoyi’s glancing header restored parity for St Henry’s Kitovu.

Reactions:

A point earned is good enough. This was a hard match with all physical attributes. We eye qualification to the semi-finals and the finals as the trophy is the supreme target. Daniel Male, head coach St Mary’s Kitende

We remain satisfied with the draw off a giant like Kitende. The focus is now on the next match as we target maximum points. Emuron Recoba, head coach Kibuli S.S