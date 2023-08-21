FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Girls):

Group B:

Amus College (Uganda) 4-0 Sacred Heart Gulu (Uganda)

Sacred Heart Gulu (Uganda) Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Apaer (Rwanda)

Group A:

Kawempe Muslim S.S (Uganda) 3-0 Ziba SS (Tanzania)

Ziba SS (Tanzania) St Noa Girls School (Uganda) 1-0 GS Gatinzo (Rwanda)

GS Gatinzo (Rwanda) Kawempe Muslim S.S (Uganda) 3-1 Butera Girls (Kenya)

Butera Girls (Kenya) St Noa Girls School (Uganda) 2-1 Ziba S.S (Tanzania)

Shaylina Opisa scored a hat-trick as Amus College humbled Sacred Heart Gulu 4-0 in girls’ football during the FEASSSA Games at the University of Rwanda playground.

Chyline Ikarakara netted the other goal for the Bukedea based school on Monday, 21st August 2023.

Ikarakara opening the scoring in the second minute to take the lead.

Chyline Ikarakara (with the ball) runs to restart play fter the scoring the opener | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College survived an attack as Sacred Heart hit the post in the opening stanza that ended 1-0.

Opisa took the matters into her own hands, scoring all the three goals in the second half to take her competition tally to four goals.

Amus College XI Vs Sacred Heart Gulu | Credit: David Isabirye

Sacred Heart Gulu XI Vs Amus College | Credit: David Isabirye

Amus College Vs Sacred Heart at University of Kigali playground | Credit: David Isabirye

This was Amus College’s second win in group B campaign after a slim 1-0 win over Rwanda’s Apaer Vocational school at Kamena ground in Huye city.

Meanwhile, in group A, another Ugandan school Kawempe Muslim Secondary S.S beat Tanzania’s Ziba S.S 3-0.

During the same group, St Noa Girls School Zzana piped GS Gatinzo (Rwanda) 1-0.

The tournament continues with other group stage games in girls’ football will continue on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Besides football, the tournament, which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.

Amus College and Sacred Heart team captains with the referees prior to kick off | Credit: David Isabirye