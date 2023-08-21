Black Pearls have won four of six Cup Finals in the Nile Special Rugby 7s Series 2023. Their latest, this weekend during the Mileke Border 7s in Tororo, has put them in pole position to win the national series title for a third successive time.

WOMEN’s RUGBY:



Check out the winners of the 6 circuits we have played so far. #NileSpecial7s #UgandaRugby pic.twitter.com/rqwxhfncv3 — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) August 20, 2023

They held off a strong challenge from Kyadondo 7s champions Avengers in the Women’s Cup Final to win by 21-17 points.

Although both teams scored three tries in the match – Emilly Lekuru (2) and Emmanuella Oroma (1) for Black Pearls and Cabrine Kirabo (1), Christine Akello (1), and Sarah Kirabo (1) for Avengers – the match was won by the kickers.

Three conversions by Lekuru (2) and youngster Bushira Namutebi (1) delivered the victory against Avengers who only converted once through Sarah Kirabo.

Consequently, Black Pearls (124 points) have restored their six-point advantage over Avengers (108 points) in the overall standings. Thunderbirds are in third place while Nile Rapids sit in fourth place as the lowest-ranked core team.

With one circuit left to play at Bugembe in a fortnight, Black Pearls only need to finish in the top three to be crowned champions.