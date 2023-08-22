FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Group B:

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 4-0 Dagoretti S.S (Kenya)

Dagoretti S.S (Kenya) St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende (Uganda) 6-0 Ecose Musambira (Rwanda)

Kibuli Secondary School recorded a resounding 4-0 win over Kenya’s Dagoretti S.S in group B of the 2023 FEASSSA Games at the Kamena stadium in Huye city, Rwanda.

A brace from industrious forward Kenneth Kimera, Juma Ssajjabi and Mansur Toto inspired the boys’ football reigning champions to the much-needed victory.

Left back Ssajjabi struck home the first goal, a well taken free-kick on three minutes.

Toto tapped-in the second goal after a well laid ball by Derrick Kirungi.

Kimera then scored a penalty after a foul on Kirungi as the 2022 football champions established a 3-0 lead by the mandatory half time break.

In the second half, Kimera capped the icing on the already baked cake with a solo effort goal for maximum points.

This was Kibuli S.S’ first win at the championship following a 1-all draw with rivals St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende on Monday.

Kibuli S.S return to action on Wednesday morning against Rwanda’s Ecose Musambira at the Kamena stadium (11 AM).

Meanwhile, St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende recorded a comprehensive 6-0 win over Rwanda’s Ecose Musambira at the Huye International Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Sadick Mansoor struck a hat-trick before the other goals came off Hakim Mutebi as well as two second half substitutes Habib Oloya and Abubaker Walusimbi.

Besides football, the tournament, which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.