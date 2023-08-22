Overview: For winning the 2023 Uganda Individual Ludo championship, Brian Balinya smiled home with a brand new motorcycle (with plate registration number UFX 219Y), a trophy and a gold medal.

2023 Individual Ludo Championship:

Final: Brian Balinya (Ntinda United) 1-0 Muhammad Kayaya (Impact)

Other positions:

3 rd : Rose Nsereko (Nansana All Stars)

: Rose Nsereko (Nansana All Stars) 4 th : Joan Nakibowa (Nansana Galaxy)

: Joan Nakibowa (Nansana Galaxy) 5 th : Evelyn Nanteza (Kilowoza Ludo Club Mukono)

: Evelyn Nanteza (Kilowoza Ludo Club Mukono) 6th: Abdu Sanyu (Kosovo Ludo Club)

Brian Balinya won the 2023 Uganda individual Ludo championship at Green Card premises in Nansana.

The Ntinda United Ludo club player defeated Muhammad Kayaya of Impact Ludo club 1-0.

The tournament commenced on 20th August 2023 at the Lugogo Hockey pitch.

Balinya smiled home with a brand new motorcycle (with plate registration number UFX 219Y), a trophy and a gold medal.

Brian Balinya receives the number plate UFX 219Y from Hussein Kalule, president of Uganda Ludo Federation (ULU)

Other top performers:

Rose Nsereko of Nansana All Stars was third ahead of Joan Nakibowa (Nansana Galaxy).

Evelyn Nanteza (Kilowoza Ludo Club Mukono) came 5th with Abdu Sanyu (Kosovo Ludo Club).

The Individual Ludo championship attracted over 720 players from across the country.

The best four best players from this tournament will be part of the 10 players team that will represent Uganda at the 2024 Individual Ludo Championship in Dubai come January 2024.