FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):
Group B:
- St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 6-0 ESCOSE Musambira (Rwanda)
- Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 4-0 Dagoretti (Kenya)
- St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 1-1 Kibuli S.S (Uganda)
- Kiwira Coal Mine (Tanzania) 0-3 St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda)
Group A:
- Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 St Anthony (Kenya)
- Amus College (Uganda) 1-1 St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda)
- St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 2-0 Kalangalala (Tanzania)
- Amus College (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)
St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende activated their demolition code with a resounding 6-0 victory over Rwanda’s Ecose Musambira in the 2023 FEASSSA Games at Huye International Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
Sadick Mansoor was outstanding with a hat-trick before the other strikes came off Hakim Mutebi as well as two second half substitutes Habib Oloya and Abubaker Walusimbi.
Mansoor opened the scoring with a superb diving header on the quarter hour mark.
Moments later, Mutebi added the second with a grounder from 20 yards.
Mansoor returned with his second goal on the sunny evening, a tap-in off Mutebi’s donkey work as the half time ended 3-0.
Two minutes into the second half, Mansoor completed his hat-trick, a well drilled shot following a text book move that involved Abdulnoor Nsereko and Walusimbi.
Subsistute Oloya made it five with a powerful shot from the D-zone and Walusimbi wrapped the scoring business with the sixth goal.