FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Group B:

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 6-0 ESCOSE Musambira (Rwanda)

ESCOSE Musambira (Rwanda) Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 4-0 Dagoretti (Kenya)

Dagoretti (Kenya) St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 1-1 Kibuli S.S (Uganda)

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) Kiwira Coal Mine (Tanzania) 0-3 St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda)

Group A:

Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 St Anthony (Kenya)

St Anthony (Kenya) Amus College (Uganda) 1-1 St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda)

St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 2-0 Kalangalala (Tanzania)

Kalangalala (Tanzania) Amus College (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende activated their demolition code with a resounding 6-0 victory over Rwanda’s Ecose Musambira in the 2023 FEASSSA Games at Huye International Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Sadick Mansoor was outstanding with a hat-trick before the other strikes came off Hakim Mutebi as well as two second half substitutes Habib Oloya and Abubaker Walusimbi.

St Mary’s Kitende and ECOSE Musambira captains with the match officials prior to kick-off | Credit: David Isabirye

Ecose Musambira XI Vs St Mary’s Kitende | Credit: David Isabirye

Mansoor opened the scoring with a superb diving header on the quarter hour mark.

Moments later, Mutebi added the second with a grounder from 20 yards.

Mansoor returned with his second goal on the sunny evening, a tap-in off Mutebi’s donkey work as the half time ended 3-0.

Two minutes into the second half, Mansoor completed his hat-trick, a well drilled shot following a text book move that involved Abdulnoor Nsereko and Walusimbi.

Subsistute Oloya made it five with a powerful shot from the D-zone and Walusimbi wrapped the scoring business with the sixth goal.