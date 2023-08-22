Game 3: Uganda v Tanzania

Uganda 176/6

Tanzania 180/7

Tanzania won by 3 wickets

The Cricket Cranes suffered their 1st defeat at the EA T20 Cup in Kigali. The defending champions failed to defend the 176 runs they set.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat against a team that had just lost a game to the hosts Rwanda.

Roger Mukasa (42) got another start that wasn’t converted but his explosive approach at the top of the order set the ball rolling for the Ugandans with Ronak Patel (61) finishing unbeaten.

In the chase, the Tanzanians measured their chase well with the power game of Ivan Suleiman (59) scoring a match-winning half-century off 29 balls.

Suleman fell with 15 runs still required for the win and the defending champions nearly crawled back into the contest but Sanjay Thakor scored the winning runs off the final ball to give Tanzania the victory.

Uganda suffered their 1st failure after picking up two wins on the opening day of the tournament.

Uganda will take on Rwanda today morning for their 4th game of the tournament.