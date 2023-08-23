Overview: Kakungulu Memorial takes on Kenya’s Mbooni in one semifinal before an all Rwanda affair in the other semi-final between Adegi and ES Kigoma for the boys. Meanwhile, Kawanda S.S of Uganda will face up against Rwanda’s Kiziguro whilst Gombe S.S (Uganda) shall square up against Moi Girls from Kenya.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Handball):

Semi-finals (Thursday, 24th August)

Boys (11 AM):

Kakungulu Memorial (Uganda) Vs Mbooni (Kenya)

Adegi (Rwanda) Vs ES Kigoma (Rwanda)

Girls (9 AM):

Kawanda S.S (Uganda) Vs Kiziguro (Rwanda)

Gombe S.S (Uganda) Vs Moi Girls (Kenya)

*At Groupe Scolaire Officielle de Butare (GSOB), Huye – Rwanda

Four schools per gender remain in contention in the handball sport at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

Of these, three schools from Uganda are part of the semi-finalists in both girls and boys.

Kakungulu Memorial school Handball team players and officials

Kibuli based Kakungulu Memorial school is the only boy’s school from Uganda that remains in contention for the trophy and gold medals.

Kawanda Secondary School and Gombe Secondary School are the two girls teams from Uganda that reached the semi-finals.

This followed successful completion of the grueling group stages at Groupe Scolaire Officielle de Butare (GSOB) sports complex.

Groupe Scolaire Officielle de Butare sports complex where Handball is taking place at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Mbooni High team in a talk session during the half-time break | Credit: David Isabirye

Match-ups:

Kakungulu Memorial takes on Kenya’s Mbooni in one semifinal before an all Rwanda affair in the other semi-final between Adegi and ES Kigoma.

Adegi was unbeaten in 4 group A matches, winning all their matches for a maximum 8 points, two better than Mbooni Secondary School.

An Adegi SS player scores a penalty | Credit: David Isabirye

Girls:

For the girls’ semi-finals, Kawanda S.S of Uganda will face up against Rwanda’s Kiziguro whilst Gombe S.S (Uganda) shall square up against Moi Girls from Kenya.

The latest results from matches played on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 had Kiziguru (Rwanda) overcome St Joseph’s Miranga (Kenya) 32-24 for the girls.

Gombe S.S narrowly edged St Joseph’s Katale 26-24 to finish unbeaten and top group B with 5 points, ahead of Kiziguro (3 points).

A player jumps to score during a game at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda

Uganda’s official Francis Mujjuzi talks to the team captains prior to a game

For the boys, Kakungulu Memorial overcame Kenya’s Manyatta 39-29 and were unbeaten in 3 matches played to hit the group B summit with 5 points, one better than ES Kigoma.

ES Kigoma was all square with Hospital Hill 22 goals apiece in their final game.

Besides handball, this tournament which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), soccer, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.

Uganda is the overall defending champion from the championship held during 2022 in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Handball action at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda