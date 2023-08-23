Overview: The five-man race pack commenced at a slow tempo with Uganda dominating the five three laps. Kiplangat took charge for the next three laps as Tanzanian Christian was left way behind.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Athletics):

10,000m (Boys):

Gold: Raphael Dapash (Kenya) – 30:54:45

Raphael Dapash (Kenya) – 30:54:45 Silver : Kevin Kiplangat (Kenya) – 31:12:53

: Kevin Kiplangat (Kenya) – 31:12:53 Bronze: Job Chemutai (Uganda) – 33:13:88

Kenya has dominated the long awaited 10,000m boys’ race at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda on Wednesday morning.

Raphael Dapash kicked his way to the much-treasured gold medal at the University of Rwanda (Huye Branch) racetrack.

Raphael Dapash ahead of Kevin Kiplagat in the 10,000m boys’ final at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Kevin Kiplangat earned silver as Kenya secured a 1-2 finish in a race under scorching sunny conditions of the well cheered race.

Dapash, a student at Mutarakwa Secondary School in Kenya’s rift valley town of Nakuru clocked 30:54:45 to cross the finishing line first ahead of country-mate Kiplangat (31:12:53), of Sinonin S.S from Baringo county.

“I have happy for the victory. It was a tough race under very hot conditions. From the start, It was tactical and I knew I would break away at some stage” Dapash who was behind the leading two runners until the 13th lap noted after the victory lap of honour.

Uganda’s Job Chemutai was third to take bronze with a time of 33:34:88. Chemutai is a student of Chemwania Secondary School.

Ugandans in the FEASSSA 2023 10,000m race for the boys | Credit: David Isabirye

Job Chemutai and Erick Chemusto celebrate Uganda’s bronze medal in the boys’ 10,000m Race on Wednesday morning | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda also took the fourth place with Erick Chemusto (33:17:94) of Kitaui Secondary School.

Tanzanian Damian Christian (St Patrick’s Secondary School) was fifth with a time of 33:34:05.

The five-man race pack commenced at a slow tempo with Uganda dominating the five three laps. Kiplangat took charge for the next three laps as Tanzanian Christian was left way behind.

Dapash kept close watch of the leading pack before he overtook on the 13th lap and the for the rest of the race, he was ahead.

The pack for boys’ 10,000m had 5 participants | Credit: David Isabirye

Damian Christian crosses the finishing line during the 10,000m boys’ race at the 2023 FEASSSA Games | Credit: David Isabirye

This is Kenya’s first gold medal in this year’s athletics championship that will have track and field events.

Athletics will run until Friday, 25th August 2023 for the sprints and other field finals.

Besides athletics, the other sports disciplines at the FEASSSA games include swimming, hockey, basketball, football, tennis, table tennis, badminton and goalball.

Uganda is the overall defending champion at these games last held in Arusha city, Tanzania.