Overview: Badminton is one of the indoor games played at the FEASSSA Games.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Badminton):

Finals (Boys), Thursday, August 24:

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) Vs Kakungulu Memorial (Uganda)

Girls:

Gold: Mbogo College School (Uganda)

Mbogo College School (Uganda) Silver: Rubaga Girls School (Uganda)

Rubaga Girls School (Uganda) Bronze: Kenya 1 Girls

The writing is well spelt on the wall that Uganda will take both the boys and girls’ gold medals in Badminton at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.

The dominance by Uganda witnessed Mbogo College School win the girl’s badminton gold after topping the rest of the teams in the round robin format.

Mbogo College’s school was sealed with a resounding 5-0 win over rivals Rubaga Girls school at the University of Rwanda (Huye branch campus) on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023.

Kenya 1 girls team will take bronze for the third place finish.

Arafat Tendo Kibirige of Kibuli SS | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, two Ugandan boys’ teams; Kibuli S.S and Kakungulu Memorial will face off in the epic finale on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Kibuli S.S smiled past Kenya 3-0 with Arafat Tendo Kibirige, Samuel Wasswa and Akbar Nooh Oduka all winning their respective games.

“We had excellent preparations for a long time thanks to the support and goodwill of the school management. The players are also coachable with good discipline and the passion for the game. I look forward a brilliant final” Joshua Muguluma, head coach of Kibuli S.S stated.

Kibuli SS Badminton head coach Joshua Muguluma with his player during a break | Credit: David Isabirye

In the second semi-final for the boys, Kakungulu Memorial overcame Kinawa High School 3-2 in a tense well contested duel.

The final games will be held at the University of Rwanda (Huye branch) hall on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The other indoor games are Table Tennis, Goalball and Swimming.

The full pool of games entail soccer, athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Hockey, Tennis and Netball.