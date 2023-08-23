Overview: Libero Isaac Kakuru, skipper David Kigozi, Jude Amolo, Michael Wafulu and Leonard Joshua Osukut were outstanding for Bukedea Comprehensive School.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Volleyball):

Match Day Four Results:

Boys:

Bukedea Comprehensive SS (Uganda) 3-0 Ruthimitu (Kenya): 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Ruthimitu (Kenya): 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 GS St Joseph (Rwanda) 1-3 Namugongo Vocational School (Uganda) 22-25, 36-33, 26-24, 22-21

Girls:

St Aloys (Rwanda) 3-2 Soweto Sec

Soweto Sec St Elizabeth (Ug) 0-3 Kwanthanze (Tanzania)

Primary Boys:

E.E Rubengera 3-2 GS Nyirarukobwa (Rwanda)

Primary Girls:

EP Karagari (Rwanda) 0-3 Kambarage (Tanzania)

Bukedea Comprehensive Secondary School volleyball team reached the semi-finals of the on-going FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Southern Rwanda.

The Bukedea district based school was unstoppable with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Kenyan opposition Ruthimitu at the Virgo Fidelis complex.

Bukedea Comprehensive players on the block | Credit: David Isabirye

Throughout the three sets of the game, Bukedea Comprehensive School was dominant winning 25-18, 25-15 and 25-22 during the game that lasted for one hour and two minutes.

Libero Isaac Kakuru, skipper David Kigozi, Jude Amolo, Michael Wafulu and Leonard Joshua Osukut were outstanding for Bukedea Comprehensive School.

Collins Kiprop, Brian Kennedy and setter Emmanuel Kepkuru shone for Ruthimitu.

“We are taking every game like a cup final. The target is to lift the trophy” Bukedea Comprehensive captain Kigozi revealed after the match.

Ruthimitu SS in action against Bukedea Comprehensive at the Virgo Fidelis complex | Credit: David Isabirye

Ruthimitu and Bukedea Comprehensive players during the break | Credit: David Isabirye

Other games:

In some of the other games played on Wednesday, Rwanda’s GS St Joseph fell 1-3 to Uganda’s Namugongo Vocational School in the tightest of all matchs.

GS St Joseph drew the first blood 22-25 with the Ugandans equalizing 36-33.

Namugongo Vocational on the offensive against GS St Joseph at the Virgo Fidelis complex | Credit: David Isabirye

Namugongo Vocational made it 2-1 with 26-24 in the third set before wrapping it 25-21 in the fourth set.

Meanwhile, Rwanda’s St Aloys won 3-2 over Soweto Secondary School and Uganda’s St Elizabeth girls fell 0-3 to Tanzanian Kwanthanze.

Primary Section:

In the primary schools’ section, E.E Rubengera (boys) edged Rwanda’sGS Nyirarukobwa 3-2 and for the girls’ category, EP Karagari (Rwanda) lost 0-3 to Kambarage of Tanzania.

More group games will be played on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The FEASSSA Games bring together teams from the different countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

This year marks the 20th edition with South Sudan and Burundi missing.

Besides volleyball, this tournament also has athletics, soccer, Hockey, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Fixtures:

Girls:

9:00 am : Mwitoti (Kenya) Vs IPRC (Rwanda)

: Mwitoti (Kenya) Vs IPRC (Rwanda) 9:00 am: Nasuli (Tanzania) Vs Kesogon (Kenya)

Nasuli (Tanzania) Vs Kesogon (Kenya) 1:00 pm: Seroma Christian School (Uganda) Vs St Aloys (Rwanda)

Seroma Christian School (Uganda) Vs St Aloys (Rwanda) 1:00 pm: Soweto (Kenya) Vs St Elizabeth (Uganda)

Boys:

11:00 am : Tumaini (Kenya) Vs St Joseph’s (Rwanda)

: Tumaini (Kenya) Vs St Joseph’s (Rwanda) 11:00 am : Namugongo Vocational (Uganda) Vs Ruthimitu (Kenya)

: Namugongo Vocational (Uganda) Vs Ruthimitu (Kenya) 3:00 pm : PSVF (Rwanda) Vs Standard High Zzana (Uganda)

: PSVF (Rwanda) Vs Standard High Zzana (Uganda) 3:00 pm: Kaliua (Tanzania) Vs Namwela (Kenya)