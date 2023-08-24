FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football Boys):

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Group A:

Amus College School (Uganda) 7-2 Kalangalala SS (Tanzania)

Kalangalala SS (Tanzania) St Henry Kitovu 3-2 St Anthony S.S (Kenya)

Group B:

Kibuli S.S (Uganda) 1-0 Kiwira Coal Mine S.S (Tanzania)

Kiwira Coal Mine S.S (Tanzania) St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) 3-0 Dagoretti S.S (Kenya)

Amus College School recorded the highest score so far in the 2023 FEASSSA Games, humbling Tanzania’s Kalangalala 7-2 in group A tie at Kamena ground in Huye city, Rwanda on Thursday, August 24.

Forward Allan Oyirwoth starred with five goals (a glut) to his name in a one-sided duel to take his personal tally of goals to 10 in the tournament thus far.

Alvin Ssekamatte and Genesis Odiya scored the other goals.

Amus College School has thus completed group A unbeaten with 13 points from 5 matches and will face another Ugandan side, Kibuli S.S during the semi-finals on Saturday, 26th August 2023.

Kibuli S.S edged a hard-fighting Kiwira Coal Mines S.S 1-0 at St Bernadette S.S playground.

Meanwhile, St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) overcame a hard-fighting St Anthony side 3-2 in the earlier game at Kamena ground.

SHACK faces St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende in yet another all Uganda semi-final show case.

Kitende beat Dagoretti High School 3-0 in Thursday’s morning fixture at Kamena ground.

Friday, 25th August 2023 is a rest day to all the teams ahead of the semi-finals on Saturday.