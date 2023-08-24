Game 5: Uganda v Rwanda

Match Result:

Uganda 192/6

Rwanda 106 all out

Uganda won by 86 runs

Game 6: Uganda v Tanzania

Match RESULT:

Uganda 171/5

Tanzania 111 all out

Uganda won by 60 runs

The Cricket Cranes picked up two thumping wins. They defeated hosts Rwanda by 86 runs in the morning and a 60-run victory against Tanzania in the afternoon.

The Cricket Cranes batted 1st in the morning and the innings were anchored by Roger Mukasa (89).

He has had many starts in the tournament and today was the day he finally converted all his good starts into a half-century with a striker rate of over 150.

A late blitz from Alpesh Ramjani (32) pushed the Cricket Cranes to the highest score of the tournament of 192.

Cricket Cranes Alpesh Ramjani hits the ball Cricket Cranes Ronald Lutaaya hits the ball

In the chase, Rwanda failed to mount a challenge in the face of a big total. Alpesh Ramjani (3/20), Nsubuga Siraje (3/29) and Kenneth Waiswa (2/10) were among the wickets as the Cricket Cranes picked up a fourth win of the tournament in the searing heat by 86 runs.

In the afternoon, Roger Mukasa fell on the 1st ball of the match but his opening batting partner Simon Ssesazi (60) found his form and got a great partner in Kenneth Waiswa (68) as the Cricket Cranes recovered from a terrible start to post a competitive 171.

Kenneth Waiswa (3/19) returned with the ball to inflict damage on Tanzania and he got support from Bilal Hassun (3/21) and Jonathan Sebanja (2/12) as the Cricket Cranes picked up their fifth win of the tournament.

The Cricket Cranes with a record of five wins out of their six games as they look to defend their title. The Cricket Cranes will be back in action tomorrow against Rwanda.