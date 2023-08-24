Overview: The winners of winners at Serena 63 Golf series will be announced in December 2023. They will be granted the privilege of getting up close with golfers in the highly sought-after I&M tournament in Kenya.

Tournament: Serena 63 Golf Series

Serena 63 Golf Series Competition : Mug of Mugs (Saturday, 26 th August 2023)

: Mug of Mugs (Saturday, 26 August 2023) Venue : Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Course

: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Course Tee-off Times: 6:30 AM till 2 PM

The cream of the golfing community gathers this Saturday (26th August 2023) at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort as the esteemed Serena 63 series returns with the revered August Mug of Mugs event.

This colourful event powered by I&M Bank, since teeing off in March, gives both participants and enthusiasts another opportunity to revel in a round of golf with great giveaways and prizes to be won.

The 18th hole of Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort and spa course

The meet will also serve the second quarterly order of merit competition.

Highly rated and tagged as one of the region’s most coveted amateur golfing series, the event comes with a lot of expectation.

It captures imagination and fuses sport with lifestyle to give stakeholders a full dream package both on and off the greens.

The last round in May was a full house with a number reputable faces showing up, competing and walking away with awards from three categories.

These included the Quarterly Order of Merit, Members Order of Merit, and Mug of Mugs podium, on top of guest winners.

Such rewards fuel the unwavering passion for the sport through the 40-week period it runs.

For most golfers, Saturday tables another opportunity to embark on a journey of dedication and skill.

Participants are faced with the task of completing a minimum of 36 18-hole rounds of golf.

The tough journey on the club’s par-72 lakeside course calls for resilience from golfers.

Par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Getting the job done comes with rewards from I&M Bank whose slogan reads “We are on your side,” preaching the bank’s proven solidarity with the game.

“We stretch beyond putting prizes in place, we try to go out of our way in every way possible to ensure this competition scales the greatest of heights. As we continue to ensure this turns out be the best golfing experience in the country, it’s also an opportunity to practically engage our customers as we deliver on I&M Bank’s purpose of empowering prosperity, with the aim of transforming lives across the region,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing & Corporate communications at I&M Bank.

John Paul Basabose (right) being rewarded

Last quarter’s winners included John Paul Basabose, who won the nearest to the pin prize, George Nkya who walked away with the longest drive award, as well as Jordan Van Rooyen, the juniors’ category winner.

Charles Hamya soared above the rest in the guests’ group with 39points, while Maria Odido won the ladies’ category with 30 points.

Ronnie Kasirye won the Men’s Group A with 33 points, while Innocent Nahabwe bossed the Men’s Group B with 30 points.

Rewarding ceremony at Serena 63 series

The biggest winner on the day was Leenah Halai who was the last man standing to emerge the Men’s overall winner in the Mug of Mugs.

This year’s event scored big by partnering with I&M Bank, Uganda and its Kenyan counterpart.

This will see winners of the Serena 63 Golf series, to be announced in December, granted the privilege of getting up close with golfers in the highly sought-after I&M tournament in Kenya.