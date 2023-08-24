Overview: With the second team in the same group (Kibuli S.S) also already qualified, that means it will be an all Ugandan affair in the semi-finals.

FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Thursday, August 24 Results:

Group B:

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende (Uganda) 3-0 Dagoretti High School (Kenya)

Group A:

St Anthony (Kenya) 2-3 St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda)

St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) Amus College (Uganda) 7-2 Kalangalala (Tanzania)

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende completed their group B games unbeaten at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

The Wakiso district-based football giants overcame Kenya’s Dagoretti High School 3-0 at the Kamena ground in Huye city, Rwanda on Thursday morning.

Abubaker Walusimbi, Hakim Mutebi and Rogers Torach (penalty) found the back of the net for St Mary’s Kitende who completed their group B matches with 10 points.

Ronald Madoi, captain of St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende | Credit: David Isabirye

With the second team in the same group (Kibuli S.S) also already qualified, that means it will be an all-Ugandan affair in the semi-finals.

Group A has Amus College and St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) also through.

SHACK overcame St Anthony Secondary School 3-2 at Kamena ground during the lunch time duel.

Amus College School from Bukedea white-washed Tanzania’s Kalangalala 7-2 in the final game at Kamena ground.

Besides football, the tournament, which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.