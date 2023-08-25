Overview: After a rest day on Friday, August 25, 2023, action resumes on Saturday with the boys and girls’ semi-finals in 5vs5 and well as round robin closing games for 3vs3.

Basketball (both 5vs5 and 3X3) versions enters the interesting final corner at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

After a rest day on Friday, August 25, 2023, action resumes on Saturday with the boys and girls’ semi-finals in 5vs5 and well as round robin closing games for 3vs3.

St Mary’s Kitende against Nabisunsa Girls in the Basketball 3X3 version game | Credit: David Isabirye

In the 5×5 version, the semi-finals shall be played at the IPRC Courts by 10 AM.

For the boys, Kenya’s Laiser Hill takes on Ste Benadette from Rwanda in one game as the defending champions Buddo Secondary School (Uganda) will face LDK (Rwanda) in the other game.

St Noa Girls School Zzana in actton

Girls:

The girls’ semi-final matches throw off at mid-day with Uganda against hosts Rwanda in both encounters.

St Noa Girls School (Uganda) will be in action against GS Marie Reine from Rwanda.

Another Ugandan side, St Mary’s Kitende (defending champions) will face Ste Benadette (Rwanda).

Kitende recorded two of the highest scores during their 117-10 overwhelming performance past Gahin (Rwanda), 108-45 victory over Orkeswaa (Tanzania) and the 91-47 win over Kenya’s Butere.

St Noa Girls put 102 goals past Tanzanians Orkeswaa who managed 44 goals.

Buddo S.S point guard Martin Ssasita shields the opponent during action at the University of Rwanda courts

3X3 Version:

The robin robin games commence at 9 AM (running time).

Ssaku School (Uganda) will square up against St Brigid (Kenya), Ste Benadette (Rwanda) faces Nabinsusa Girls School (Uganda) and St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende (Uganda) will play Kenya’s Butere School, all in the girls’ matches.

For the boys, Seroma Christian (Uganda) will take on TS Gasabo (Rwanda), Kamusinga (Kenya) face Buddo Secondary School (Uganda) and Timbira (Kenya) plays Hope School Nakirebe (Uganda).

The finals are expected to be played on Sunday, 26th August 2023, on the same day as the 20th edition of these games shall climax at Huye International Stadium.

Uganda is the overall defending champion from the last championship held in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Buddo S.S basketball head coach George Omondi with a player at the University of Rwanda courts | Credit: David Isabirye

5×5 Version (IPRC Courts)

Semi-finals:

Boys (10:00 AM):

Laiser Hill (Kenya) Vs Ste Benadette (Rwanda)

Buddo Secondary School (Uganda) Vs LDK (Rwanda)

Girls (12:00 PM):

St Noa Girls School (Uganda) Vs GS Marie Reine (Rwanda)

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda) Vs Ste Benadette (Rwanda)

3X3 Version:

Round – Robin:

Girls (9 AM):

Ssaku School (Uganda) Vs St Brigid (Kenya)

Ste Benadette (Rwanda) Vs Nabinsusa Girls School (Uganda)

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende (Uganda) Vs Butere School (Kenya)

Boys (9:30 am):

Seroma Christian (Uganda) Vs TS Gasabo (Rwanda)

Kamusinga (Kenya) Vs Buddo Secondary School (Uganda)

Timbira (Kenya) Vs Hope School Nakirebe (Uganda)