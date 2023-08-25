URA FC secured a berth into the final of this year’s FUFA Super 8 tournament, after eliminating KCCA FC on Friday.

In the game played on Friday at MTN-Omondi Stadium, the Tax Collectors secured a 2-1 win to progress.

New signings Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Laban Tibita scored a goal each on their competitive debut for the four-time League winners.

The game came at the time when URA FC are still mourning the death of their coach Sam Timbe who passed away last Saturday.

Timbe, 69, died last week and was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Initially, the game was supposed to be played on Sunday but had to be postponed due to the tragic incident.

FUFA pushed the game to today and a moment of silence was observed in his memory shortly before the game.

Ahimbisibwe who recently joined URA FC from UPDF FC opened the scores in the 24th minute, heading home a cross from Joseph Ssemujju.

The lead was however short-lived with KCCA FC levelling matters through defender Filbert Obenchan who also headed home from Arafat Usama’s cross.

With the game destined for the end, substitute Tibita who was signed from Busoga United found the winner.

His goal came in the second minute of added time to guide URA to victory, tapping from close range thanks to Norman Nuwamanya’s well laid low cross.

The Tax Collectors will therefore face BUL FC on 3rd September in the final at a yet to be confirmed venue.