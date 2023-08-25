Overview: In the boys' semifinals, Kakungulu Memorial defeated Mbooni 28-17 and Adegi won 30-22 over ES Kigoma. For the girls semi-finals, Kawanda S.S edged Kiziguro 22-17 as Gombe S.S out-muscled Moi Girls 26-22.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Handball):

Finals:

Girls (11 AM):

Kawanda S.S (Uganda) Vs Gombe S.S (Uganda)

Boys (1:00 PM):

Adegi (Rwanda) Vs Kakungulu Memorial School (Uganda)

Bronze medal matches (9:00 AM):

Girls:

Kiziguro (Rwanda) Vs Moi Girls (Kenya)

Boys:

ES Kigoma (Rwanda) Vs Mbooni (Kenya)

*At Groupe Scolaire Officielle de Butare (GSOB) sports complex

Uganda has a chance to scoop double gold in Handball at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

In the two finals to be played on Saturday, 26th August 2023 at the Groupe Scolaire Officielle de Butare (GSOB) sports complex, Uganda has three teams.

Kawanda Secondary School and Gombe Secondary School face off in the girl’s final at 11 AM.

Kakungulu Memorial School is the other Ugandan side in action against hosts Adegi (Rwanda) during the 1 pm duel.

A player jumps to score during a game at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda

The four last standing schools emerged best from the grueling group stage and semi-finals over the last seven days.

In the boys’ semifinals, Kakungulu Memorial defeated Mbooni 28-17 and Adegi won 30-22 over ES Kigoma.

For the girls semi-finals, Kawanda S.S edged Kiziguro 22-17 as Gombe S.S out-muscled Moi Girls 26-22.

Kakungulu Memorial school player airborne during the group stages at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda

Bronze medal matches:

Before the two main finals, there will be the bronze medal matches to determine the 3rd and 4th placed sides.

In the girls’ duel, Kiziguro (Rwanda) take on Kenya opposition Moi Girls and ES Kigoma (Rwanda) will face Mbooni (Kenya) in the boys’ contest.

The disciplines at 2023 FEASSSA Games include handball, volleyball, soccer, rugby (7’s and 15’s), hockey, netball, table tennis, tennis, badminton, swimming and athletics.

Uganda is the overall defending champion from the championship held during 2022 in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Semi-final results:

Boys:

Kakungulu Memorial (Uganda) 28-17 Mbooni (Kenya)

Mbooni (Kenya) Adegi (Rwanda) 30-22 ES Kigoma (Rwanda)

Girls:

Kawanda S.S (Uganda) 22-17 Kiziguro (Rwanda)

Kiziguro (Rwanda) Gombe S.S (Uganda) 26-22 Moi Girls (Kenya)