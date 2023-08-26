The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is just a week away in the South Western town of Kasese.

The second edition of the marathon will take place on Saturday, September 2 with athletes competing in the 42km (Marathon), 21km (Half-marathon) and the fun 5km race.

2023 Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon Register

Some of the top performers from the inaugural edition of the marathon shared with Kawowo Sports how they prepare for the grueling road race.

Annet Chesang, the winner of last year’s half marathon, says it takes about 8 months to prepare but she has been training for about three months ahead of the Rwenzori Marathon.

“It takes about 8 months to prepare [for a marathon] but for this particular Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, it has taken me three months,” Chesang said in an interview with Kawowo Sports.

Chesang who ran a personal best of one hour and eighteen minutes last year in Jinja hinted at her target in Kasese.

“If I can run one hour and twelve minutes, it will make me [feel] great,” she said.

We hear from Annet Chesang ,winner of the half-marathon in 2022. She talks about:



🟢How long she has been training,

🟢Her personal targets for this year's race,

🟢Her role models,



and more! #KawowoUpdates #TuskerLiteMtRwenzoriMarathon | @tuskerlite256 pic.twitter.com/gVTlVlAVD5 — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) August 22, 2023

Patrick Omara who finished third last year’s 42km race talks about the training regime that he undertakes with his colleagues.

“As marathoners in Kapchorwa, we have our [training] program. We have what we call ‘School Monday’ where we run a maximum of 20km, on Tuesday we have what we call ‘Speed Work’ here [at Boma grounds], and on Thursday we go for what we call a ‘Long Run’ where we design a program from 25km, 35km and 40km,” Omara told Kawowo Sports.

“Towards the competition, it’s just easy easy stuff to relax and get the body ready,” he added.