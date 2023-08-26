Overview: The Kenyan trio of Liberty Baraka, Kanuti Alagwa and James Munyu contributed 60, 40 and 35 points respectively. Brian Nyakundi (25), Brandon Sagala (15), David Fidel (12), Regan Kimtai (7), MVP Conrad Odimo (5) and Edward Mwakio (2) were the other Kenyan players. Female MVP Cynthia Cheruto contributed 60 points. Serena added 30 points, Hadassah Msine (18), Mercyline Oresha (12), Cindy Wanji (10) and Debbie Akoth with 5 points for team Kenya.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Tennis):

Boys:

Gold : Kenya

: Kenya Silver : Tanzania

: Tanzania Bronze: Uganda

Girls:

Gold: Kenya

Kenya Silver : Tanzania

: Tanzania Bronze: Uganda

Most Valuable Players (MVP’s):

Boys : Conrad Odimo (Kenya)

: Conrad Odimo (Kenya) Girls: Cynthia Cheruto (Kenya)

Kenya won both the boys’ and girls’ Tennis gold medals at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

The boys’ side amassed a total of 163 points to Tanzania’s 103 and 30 for Uganda, in the CAT ranking points format.

The University of Rwanda (Huye campus) main tennis courts were used for the week-long event.

Tennis action at 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

The Kenyan trio of Liberty Baraka, Kanuti Alagwa and James Munyu contributed 60, 40 and 35 points respectively.

Brian Nyakundi (25), Brandon Sagala (15), David Fidel (12), Regan Kimtai (7), MVP Conrad Odimo (5) and Edward Mwakio (2) were the other Kenyan players.

Tanzania had Rashid Ramadhan (22), Ismael Rashid (20) and Hassan Said (3).

Uganda’ Adrian Troy contributed the lion’s share of points to his team, 30 with Matthew Barigye adding 10 points.

A Tennis player ready to serve the ball during the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

Kenya girls’ team collected 177 points, Tanzania followed with 124 and Uganda had a dismissal 4 points.

MVP Cynthia Cheruto contributed 60 points. Serena added 30 points, Hadassah Msine (18), Mercyline Oresha (12), Cindy Wanji (10) and Debbie Akoth with 5 points for team Kenya.

Tanzania had Esther Mohame (40), Nasha Singo (35), Faith Godfrey (22), Naitoti Singo (20) and Irene Munishi (7).

Uganda’s Virtue Ejang and Claire Kizito had 3 and 1 point respectively.

A man watering the Tennis court at University of Rwanda in Huye city, Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

A man grading the Tennis court at the University of Rwanda (Huye Branch) prior to day one of the 2023 FEASSSA Games | Credit: David Isabirye

Tennis, Table Tennis, Badminton, Goalball, swimming and athletics were all completed successfully.

A number of other disciplines as soccer, handball, basketball, rugby, netball and volleyball continue with more matches in semi-finals and finals on Saturday, 25th August 2023.

Then on Sunday, the 20th edition of these games shall officially climax at Huye International Stadium.

Uganda is the defending champion in overall games.