Overview: St Mary's Boarding School Kitende (SMASK) will now face Amus College in the boy's final on Sunday, 27th August 2023 at the Huye International Stadium.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Football):

Boys Football (Semifinals):

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende (Uganda) 2-1 St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda)

St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) Amus College (Uganda) 1-0 Kibuli Secondary School (Uganda)

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende is through to the boys’ football final of the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.

The Wakiso district-based football giant edged St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) 2-1 during the semi-finals played at the Kamena stadium on Saturday morning.

Under very hot weather conditions, St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende opened the scoring through forward Fazil Tumwine inside the opening 10 minutes.

They added the second goal as the final stanza of the game got underway through the same personality, Tumwine.

Ronald Mutasiga pulled a goal back for SHACK inside the final quarter of the game to creat a worthy tense finish to the game.

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende held on the lead to win the contest 2-1.

SMASK will now face Amus College in the final on Sunday, 27th August 2023 at the Huye International Stadium.

Amus College overcame a 10-man Kibuli S.S 1-0 with lethal forward Allan Oyirwoth once again on target via a well-struck penalty.

Kibuli S.S left back Juma Ssajjabi was red carded in the second half for stopping a goal bound shot.

SMASK is the record winner of the FEASSSA Games football trophy with over 10 titles to their name.

Women football:

Three Uganda schools are on the semi-finals of the championship.

Amus College plays giants Kawempe Muslim in the all Ugandan affair at Kamena stadium at noon.

At the same time, in the other semi-final, St Noa Girls School Zzana (defending champion) will face Wiyeta Secondary School at Huye Stadium International stadium.

Other disciplines:

The FEASSSA Games have a cross section of other games as Swimming, Athletics, Basketball (5×5 and 3×3), Netball, Handball, Rugby (7’s and 15’s), Volleyball, Badminton, Tennis, Table Tennis and goalball (for the visually impaired persons).

Uganda is the overall defending champion from the previous games held in Arusha city, Tanzania in 2022.