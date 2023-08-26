Overview: St Mary's Boarding S.S Kitende face group A runners up Kawanda S.S (205 goals scored and 136 conceded) as they ended with 6 points. St Noa Girls School Zzana play Buddo Secondary School in the semi-finals. Buddo S.S suffered a 32-48 slip to SMASK in one of the group stage matches.

2023 FEASSSA Games (Netball):

Semi-finals (Saturday, August 26):

St Noa Girls Zzana Vs Buddo Secondary School

St Mary’s Boarding School Kitende Vs Kawanda Secondary School

At Ste Bernadette Sports Complex, Huye – Rwanda

For more than tens years now, Uganda netball among the secondary schools has been on its highest ebb.

The script will not change any soon as the four semi-finalists at the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games are all from Uganda.

Defending champions St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende, runners up St Noa Girls School – Zzana, bronze medalists Buddo Secondary School and Kawanda Secondary School are all through to the last four hurdle.

Kitende topped group B unscratched with the maximum eight points with 337 goals scored and 101 conceded.

They face group A runners up Kawanda S.S (205 goals scored and 136 conceded) as they ended with 6 points.

Kawanda S.S’ only greyish patch was the 32-46 loss to St Noa Girls Zzana.

St Noa Girls topped group B with 8 points, unbeaten with 266 goals scored and the meanest of all defences as they conceded 87 goals.

They play Buddo Secondary School in the semi-finals. Buddo S.S suffered a 32-48 slip to SMASK in one of the group stage matches.

The two semi-final duels shall be played at the Ste Bernadette Sports Complex, Huye – Rwanda.

It will be a battle of tactics from the respective technical dockets of all the four Ugandan teams.

Whichever team attains their tactics right with the minimal turn-overs and best scoring rate will definitely progress to the long awaited finals.

The finals are expected to be played on Sunday, 26th August 2023, on the same day as the 20th edition of these games shall climax at Huye International Stadium.

Besides Netball, Uganda has also been dominant in soccer (boys and girls), Table Tennis (boys and girls), Badminton (boys and girls), Swimming and Handball (girls).

Uganda is the overall defending champion in these games.