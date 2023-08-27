Overview: August Mug of Mugs served as a captivating experience for both participants and onlookers creating an unforgettable atmosphere both on and off the greens, living up to its reputation of combining sportsmanship with a touch of luxury and lifestyle.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Course witnessed a showcase of golfing prowess on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, as the prestigious Serena 63 Golf Series presented the August Mug of Mugs tournament.

This golfing event, supported by I&M Bank Uganda, has been a highlight since its inception in March, providing both participants and enthusiasts with a remarkable opportunity to partake in a day of golfing excellence, complete with enticing prizes and giveaways.

A golfer at Serena 63 Golf series in Kigo

The second quarterly order of merit competition took centre stage, attracting some of the finest elite golfers in the land.

Sahil Halai emerged the standout performer, clinching the title of the overall winner after collecting 193 points.

Right on his heels was Duncan Kagwa, who tallied 183 points over five rounds of fierce competition.

Among the top performers, the order of merit rankings also revealed notable figures who went all out hunting for glory.

Dr Kato Ssebaale (third left) receives his prize

Dr. Kato Ssebaale claimed the coveted title of Overall Winner in the Order of Merit category, with a commendable 122 points.

Jadu Patel and Dave Plenderleith tied to both earn the distinction of being first runners-up with a commendable 114 points each.

Jadu Patel (middle) holes out

AnneteNakiyaga rewards Jadu Patel (left)

Annete Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Banking at I&M Bank, highlighted the significance of the event, noting that it serves as a crucial connection point with the bank’s valued customers.

“We are doing this to keep close with our customers, and give them an experience that is worth the value for their money,” she stated, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to enhancing the overall experience for their esteemed clientele.

The tournament drew a remarkable turnout of renowned faces from the golfing community, further elevating its stature.

Rewarding at Serena 63 Golf series

Participants had something to show for at the end of the day. They took home honours from three distinct categories: the Quarterly Order of Merit, Members Order of Merit, and the Mug of Mugs competition.

With all its allure, the August Mug of Mugs served as a captivating experience for both participants and onlookers creating an unforgettable atmosphere both on and off the greens, living up to its reputation of combining sportsmanship with a touch of luxury and lifestyle.

Theo Van Rooyen, the Director of Golf at Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa speaks

Theo Van Rooyen, the Director of Golf at Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa hailed golfers and I&M Bank for their participation that has ensured the remarkable progress of the series.

“We are truly appreciative of our partnership with I&M Bank. They came in strong and their support has been phenomenal. I thank you all fellow golfers for making the time to play in these series,” Theo remarked.

A golfer putts at Kigo Serena

As the day drew to a close, thoughts turned towards the future, as the top five winners of the Serena 63 Golf Series eagerly anticipated an exclusive reward.

Come December, the top golfers will embark on an all-expense-paid journey to Kenya for the I&M exclusive Golf Day, a fitting recognition of their skill and commitment.