Overview: As usual, The Corporate League outing was an opportune platform for the corporate family to network, exercise, smile and fresh from the daily hustles of work.

Corporate League 2023 (8th Outing)

Selected Results:

I&M Bank 2-0 Engie Energies

I&M Bank 1-0 Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 0-0 I&M Bank

Case Hospital 1-1 I&M Bank

The 8th outing of the 2023 Corporate League happened at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) sports grounds, Nakawa on Sunday 27th August.

As usual, it was an opportune platform for the corporate family to network, exercise, smile and fresh from the daily hustles of work.

The hot day provided the ideal turf conditions as organizations went head to head in different sports disciplines.

By 9am, the venue had turned into a bee hive of activity with football as the centre of attraction.

I and M Bank in football action

I & M Bank, second time participants in the Corporate League opened their day’s account in the best way possible, with a 2-0 win over Engie and Energies, thanks to goals from Phillip Ssempijja and former Nkumba University talisman Nicolas Lubowa in each half.

This was indeed the dream start that the former Orient Bank had hoped and planned for.

The plan was to build on the first win, but I&M Bank came across a tough challenge from Case Hospital in the second game.

Sadam Kileme broke the deadlock, to put I&M Bank 1-0 ahead, with a neat finish after Case Hospital had failed to deal with a loose ball in their penalty area.

The bankers lost concentration and conceded at the death for Case Hospital to manage a point.

Next in line for I&M Bank was Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) who have looked good this campaign.

The tax collectors were in full flow but could not get past the nonsensical I&M Bank defence.

The latter created chances but could not bury them as the URA custodian saved the day with some top shelf saves for the game to end in a goalless stalemate.

After picking up five points from a possible nine, I&M Bank hoped to end the match day on a high when they took Uganda Breweries Limited in their final game of the day.

Tired legs were evident from kick off, as both sides dragged themselves through the game. Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) got a breakthrough mid-way through the second half, when a shot forced its way through bodies, deflecting in the bottom right corner of the I&M Bank goal to take the game 1-0.

Away from football, I&M Bank also had a small matter of tug of war to deal with.

Skipper Sadam Kileme commanded from the front as they overpowered PESPI in straight sets.

“The objectives we set at the beginning of the season are not about to change. We take this competition very seriously and want to finish in the top ten position at the end of the season. Today has been a fair outing as we picked more than half of the points that were available,” said I&M Bank captain Kileme.

For I&M Bank, it was a successful day out at the corporate league by collecting five points and a victory over PEPSI in tug of war.