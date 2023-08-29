Pools and fixtures for the Nile Special Rugby 7s Series 2023 finale have been confirmed by URU. The Kyabazinga 7s circuit, hosted by Walukuba Barbarians, is just three days away.

The hosts, on the back of a first-ever men’s Cup Final appearance and victory, are in Pool A with Impis, Rhinos, and Kiira Crocs.

Series defending champions and inaugural Kyabazinga 7s champions Jinja Hippos are in Pool D with Kobs, Rams, and Walukuba Trojans.

Current leaders Black Pirates are in Pool B while their closest challenger Heathens are in Pool C.

Men’s Pools for Kyabazinga 7s:

Pool A: Walukuba Barbarians, Impis, Rhinos, Kiira Crocs.

Pool B: Pirates, Buffaloes, Elgon Wolves, Kyambogo.

Pool C: Heathens, Mongers, Warriors, Njeru Hurricanes.

Pool D: Hippos, Kobs, Rams, Walukuba Trojans.

In the women’s competition, Lady Pacers will showcase for the first time this season since sweeping the Central Region Women’s 7s back in June. They are in Pool A with Black Pearls and Nile Rapids.

She Wolves’ surprise performance during Mileke Border 7s has earned them another seat at the table with the nation’s best. They have Avengers and Thunderbirds in Pool B.

Women’s Pools for Kyabazinga 7s:

Pool A: Black Pearls, Nile Rapids, Lady Pacers.

Pool B: Avengers, Thunderbirds, She Wolves.

The Kyabazinga 7s will kick off early on Saturday morning at the Bugembe Football Stadium. By 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, the overall 2023 Series champions will have been known.