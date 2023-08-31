Jeshi la Kujenga Tanzania (JKT) Queens FC emerged winners of the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers 2023.

The Tanzanian side defeated Ethiopia’s CBE FC in the final played on Wednesday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The closely contested final ended goalless after normal time despite either side getting numerous chances.

Even after the extra 30 minutes, the scoreline remained goalless and the game had to be decided on kicks from the penalty mark.

In the shootout, JKT Queens were perfect converting all their kicks through Donisia Minja, Esther Mabanza, Antony Anastazia Katunzi, Winifrida Gerald and Happyness Hezron Mwaipaja.

On the other hand, Loza Abera, Aregash Tadesse, Emebet Asfaw and Nardos Getenet scored but Mesay Temesgen’s effort was saved and thus JKT Queens won 5-4.

JKT Queens FC will therefore represent East Africa at the final tournament in Ivory Coast in November this year.

Situmai Abdallah from JKT Queens FC was named the Most Valuable Player while Najiat Abass Idrisa and Fazila Ikwaput from JKT Queens FC and Kampala Queens FC were named best goalkeeper and top scorer respectively.

Hosts Kampala Queens FC were named the Fair Play team of the tournament.

CBE FC took home silver medals while BUJA Queens FC from Burundi FC defeated Kenya’s Vihiga Queens FC 1-0 to take the third place.

Awards

Winners – JKT Queens FC (Tanzania)

Runners Up – CBE FC (Ethiopia)

Second Runners Up – BUJA Queens FC (Burundi)

MVP – Situmai Abdallah (JKT Queens FC)

Top Scorer – Fazila Ikwaput (Kampala Queens FC) -9 Goals

Fair Play Award – Kampala Queens FC (Uganda)

Best Goalkeeper – Najiat Abass Idrisa (JKT Queens FC)