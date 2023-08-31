Overview: As you pack your bags, make sure to include your essential travel kit - running shoes, comfortable clothing, shorts, a hat, and don't forget that all-important hydration bottle.

Event : 2 nd Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

: 2 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon Date : Saturday, 2 nd September 2023

: Saturday, 2 September 2023 Venue: Kasese Municipality

After months of anticipation, the second edition of the annual Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is on this weekend in Kasese.

By now, participants are going through their marathon checklist with the new kit being probably the most vital accessory.

Team Matooke members running on the Kampala streets in preparation for the 2023 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

For those who were blessed to experience last year’s adventure, there is a new route to navigate while the newcomers have a whole new experience awaiting them.

The sound of pounding pavements, racing heartbeats and the sight of breathtaking landscapes of the Rwenzori region are all part of the package.

“This is going to be an adventure like no other. Everyone should lace up their running shoes, pack their bags, and get ready to Turn On Your Lite and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga, Tusker Lite Brand Manager.

With literally hours left until flag off, participants are on the edge of their seats, eagerly preparing for the adventure of a lifetime.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga addressing the media (Credit: David Isabirye)

Travel Advisory:

The excitement doesn’t begin on race day but the moment your crew steps into the vehicle travelling to Kasese.

Imagine a bus filled with energy, laughter, and anticipation setting the tone for an unforgettable weekend.

Team Matooke runners enjoy a fun time at Entebbe Cricket Oval

As you pack your bags, make sure to include your essential travel kit – running shoes, comfortable clothing, shorts, a hat, and don’t forget that all-important hydration bottle.

Also, the journey to the Kasese isn’t just about moving from one place to the other. There is plenty to look out for while in transit.

How can you miss the stops for a bite? The rich roast menus in Mubende market will keep your mouth busy and enzymes working.

All this will add an extra layer of excitement to the trip.

Scenic viewpoints of the tea plantations, iconic landmarks like the Toro Kingdom Palace, and unexpected surprises will create perfect opportunities for those Instagram-worthy snapshots that will keep the memories alive for years to come.

Runners enjoy a fun time

Readying for the marathon:

As the countdown clock ticks, it’s essential to ensure that your body and mind are in the best shape for the marathon challenge.

Take enough water and get enough rest to get your body in the right space for the gruelling but exciting run.

Participants can start increasing their nutrient intake, opt for complex carbohydrates and lean proteins to fuel the body for the race.

Runners can also engage in some light cross-training or yoga to keep the muscles engaged without overexerting themselves.

One should also get a good night’s sleep to allow the body to recover and recharge.

Carry some glucose you can turn to for more energy during the run.

Runners limbering for the marathon

Hospitality

By now, your hotel should be booked. Kasese hotels are almost filled. In case you are a last-minute person and can’t find accommodation in Kasese, you can opt for Fort Portal.

Organisers promise a lead car on Saturday morning to ensure you are in Kasese by the time your race is flagged off.

Vibes

It is not just about the races. In case you don’t want to run this year, you can accompany your crew.

At least you will be part of the Tusker Lite Neon Street Rave that will crown the marathon party.

The marathon promises to be a celebration of athleticism, tourism and community.